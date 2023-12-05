Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Aalberts N.V.'s AMS:AALB) Stock?

Aalberts' (AMS:AALB) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Aalberts' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aalberts is:

13% = €321m ÷ €2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Aalberts' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Aalberts seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to Aalberts' moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Aalberts' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 10% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AALB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Aalberts Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Aalberts has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Aalberts has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 33% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Aalberts' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 13% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Aalberts' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

