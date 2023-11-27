Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's ETR:AFX) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Carl Zeiss Meditec's (ETR:AFX) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Carl Zeiss Meditec's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Carl Zeiss Meditec is:

16% = €310m ÷ €2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Carl Zeiss Meditec's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Carl Zeiss Meditec seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Carl Zeiss Meditec's significant 20% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Carl Zeiss Meditec's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.2%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AFX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AFX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Carl Zeiss Meditec Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Carl Zeiss Meditec is 34%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 66%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Carl Zeiss Meditec is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Carl Zeiss Meditec is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 32%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Carl Zeiss Meditec's future ROE will be 14% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Carl Zeiss Meditec's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.