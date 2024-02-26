Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Sonova Holding AG's VTX:SOON) Stock?

Sonova Holding's (VTX:SOON) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sonova Holding's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sonova Holding is:

29% = CHF612m ÷ CHF2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.29.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sonova Holding's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

To begin with, Sonova Holding has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 8.2% net income growth seen by Sonova Holding over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Sonova Holding's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SOON worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SOON is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Sonova Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sonova Holding has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 42% (or a retention ratio of 58%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Sonova Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 41%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Sonova Holding's future ROE will be 29% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Sonova Holding's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

