Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Cranswick plc's LON:CWK) Stock?

Cranswick (LON:CWK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Cranswick's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cranswick is:

13% = UK£111m ÷ UK£843m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Cranswick's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Cranswick seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Cranswick's moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Cranswick's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 11% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CWK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CWK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Cranswick Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Cranswick has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Cranswick is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 38%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Cranswick's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Cranswick's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

