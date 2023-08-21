Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Avnet, Inc.'s NASDAQ:AVT) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Avnet's (NASDAQ:AVT) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Avnet's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Avnet is:

16% = US$771m ÷ US$4.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Avnet's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Avnet's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Avnet's significant 59% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Avnet's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AVT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Avnet Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Avnet's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 14%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 86% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Avnet has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 20% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Avnet's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

