Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.'s NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Old Dominion Freight Line's (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock increased significantly by 35% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Old Dominion Freight Line's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Old Dominion Freight Line is:

33% = US$1.3b ÷ US$3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.33.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

To begin with, Old Dominion Freight Line has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Old Dominion Freight Line's considerable five year net income growth of 20% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Old Dominion Freight Line's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Old Dominion Freight Line fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Old Dominion Freight Line Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Old Dominion Freight Line's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.8%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 90% of its profits. So it looks like Old Dominion Freight Line is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Old Dominion Freight Line has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 14% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Old Dominion Freight Line's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

