Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Napco Security Technologies, Inc.'s NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Napco Security Technologies' (NASDAQ:NSSC) stock increased significantly by 62% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Napco Security Technologies' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Napco Security Technologies is:

23% = US$35m ÷ US$148m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Napco Security Technologies' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Napco Security Technologies has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 22% net income growth seen by Napco Security Technologies over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Napco Security Technologies' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is NSSC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NSSC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Napco Security Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Napco Security Technologies' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 12% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (88%) of its profits. So it looks like Napco Security Technologies is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While Napco Security Technologies has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Napco Security Technologies' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

