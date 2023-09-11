Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s NYSE:WSM) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Williams-Sonoma's (NYSE:WSM) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Williams-Sonoma's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Williams-Sonoma is:

60% = US$965m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.60 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Williams-Sonoma's Earnings Growth And 60% ROE

First thing first, we like that Williams-Sonoma has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 31% net income growth seen by Williams-Sonoma over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Williams-Sonoma's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is WSM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WSM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Williams-Sonoma Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Williams-Sonoma's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 19% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (81%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Williams-Sonoma has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 29% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 42%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Williams-Sonoma's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

