Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s NYSE:TMO) Stock?

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.6% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Thermo Fisher Scientific is:

13% = US$5.9b ÷ US$45b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Thermo Fisher Scientific seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This probably goes some way in explaining Thermo Fisher Scientific's moderate 17% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing Thermo Fisher Scientific's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is TMO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Thermo Fisher Scientific's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 5.8% (or a retention ratio of 94%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Thermo Fisher Scientific is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 6.0% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Thermo Fisher Scientific is predicted to rise to 18% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Thermo Fisher Scientific's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

