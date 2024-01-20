Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In BeWhere Holdings Inc.'s CVE:BEW) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that BeWhere Holdings' (CVE:BEW) stock increased significantly by 53% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on BeWhere Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BeWhere Holdings is:

30% = CA$2.2m ÷ CA$7.1m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.30.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of BeWhere Holdings' Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that BeWhere Holdings has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, BeWhere Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 59% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that BeWhere Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

TSXV:BEW Past Earnings Growth January 20th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if BeWhere Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is BeWhere Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

BeWhere Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with BeWhere Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for BeWhere Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

