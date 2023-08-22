Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's LON:HIK) Stock?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Hikma Pharmaceuticals' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for Hikma Pharmaceuticals

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hikma Pharmaceuticals is:

6.7% = US$148m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 6.7% ROE

On the face of it, Hikma Pharmaceuticals' ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 4.8% which we definitely can't overlook. This probably goes some way in explaining Hikma Pharmaceuticals' moderate 15% growth over the past five years amongst other factors. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. For example, it is possible that the broader industry is going through a high growth phase, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hikma Pharmaceuticals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is HIK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HIK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Hikma Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a three-year median payout ratio of 30%, which implies that it retains the remaining 70% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 29%. However, Hikma Pharmaceuticals' ROE is predicted to rise to 19% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hikma Pharmaceuticals' performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.