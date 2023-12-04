Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Klingelnberg AG's VTX:KLIN) Stock?

Klingelnberg (VTX:KLIN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.1% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Klingelnberg's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Klingelnberg is:

19% = €23m ÷ €126m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Klingelnberg's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Klingelnberg seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. Despite the moderate return on equity, Klingelnberg has posted a net income growth of 4.7% over the past five years. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Klingelnberg's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Klingelnberg fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Klingelnberg Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 16% (implying that the company retains the remaining 84% of its income) suggests that Klingelnberg is retaining most of its profits. This should be reflected in its earnings growth number, but that's not the case. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Klingelnberg has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Klingelnberg's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

