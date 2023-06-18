Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Boise Cascade Company's NYSE:BCC) Stock?

Boise Cascade's (NYSE:BCC) stock is up by a considerable 25% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Boise Cascade's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Boise Cascade is:

30% = US$652m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.30 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Boise Cascade's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that Boise Cascade has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 56% net income growth seen by Boise Cascade over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Boise Cascade's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 20% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Boise Cascade is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Boise Cascade Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Boise Cascade's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 2.8% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (97%) of its profits. So it looks like Boise Cascade is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Boise Cascade is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Boise Cascade's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

