Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.'s NYSE:KNSL) Stock?

Kinsale Capital Group's (NYSE:KNSL) stock is up by a considerable 25% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Kinsale Capital Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kinsale Capital Group is:

22% = US$183m ÷ US$816m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kinsale Capital Group's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Kinsale Capital Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.9% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Kinsale Capital Group's exceptional 36% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Kinsale Capital Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kinsale Capital Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kinsale Capital Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kinsale Capital Group's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 7.5%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 93% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Kinsale Capital Group has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Kinsale Capital Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

