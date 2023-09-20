Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Liberty Energy Inc.'s NYSE:LBRT) Stock?

Liberty Energy's (NYSE:LBRT) stock is up by a considerable 36% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Liberty Energy's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Liberty Energy is:

37% = US$616m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.37 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Liberty Energy's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

To begin with, Liberty Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Liberty Energy's exceptional 21% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Liberty Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 15% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is LBRT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LBRT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Liberty Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Liberty Energy has a really low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 4.4%, meaning that it has the remaining 96% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Liberty Energy is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Liberty Energy has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 9.2% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 16% over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Liberty Energy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

