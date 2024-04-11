Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Steel Dynamics, Inc.'s NASDAQ:STLD) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Steel Dynamics' (NASDAQ:STLD) stock increased significantly by 28% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Steel Dynamics' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Steel Dynamics is:

28% = US$2.5b ÷ US$8.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.28.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Steel Dynamics' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Steel Dynamics has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10.0% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Steel Dynamics' exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Steel Dynamics' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 23%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Steel Dynamics fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Steel Dynamics Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Steel Dynamics has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 8.9%, meaning that it has the remaining 91% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Steel Dynamics is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 15% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 15%) over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Steel Dynamics' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

