Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In WiseTech Global Limited's ASX:WTC) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that WiseTech Global's (ASX:WTC) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study WiseTech Global's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WiseTech Global is:

11% = AU$212m ÷ AU$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.11.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

WiseTech Global's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, WiseTech Global seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.4% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 29% seen over the past five years by WiseTech Global. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared WiseTech Global's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

ASX:WTC Past Earnings Growth December 21st 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if WiseTech Global is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is WiseTech Global Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

WiseTech Global has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, meaning that it has the remaining 81% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like WiseTech Global is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, WiseTech Global is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 20%. Regardless, the future ROE for WiseTech Global is predicted to rise to 18% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that WiseTech Global's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

