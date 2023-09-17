Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Korvest Ltd's ASX:KOV) Stock?

Korvest's (ASX:KOV) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Korvest's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Korvest is:

23% = AU$11m ÷ AU$49m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.23.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Korvest's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Korvest has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.7% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 35% net income growth seen by Korvest over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Korvest's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 29% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is KOV worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KOV is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Korvest Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Korvest's significant three-year median payout ratio of 66% (where it is retaining only 34% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Korvest has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Korvest's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Korvest and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

