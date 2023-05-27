Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Mader Group Limited's ASX:MAD) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Mader Group's (ASX:MAD) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Mader Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mader Group is:

33% = AU$33m ÷ AU$101m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.33 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Mader Group's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Mader Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 4.8% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 24% net income growth seen by Mader Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Mader Group compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 1.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MAD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MAD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Mader Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mader Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (where it is retaining 69% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Mader Group is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Mader Group has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 32% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 31%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Mader Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

