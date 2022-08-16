U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

STRONG GROWTH

DFDS A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • DFDDF
DFDS A/S
DFDS A/S

Q2 2022 INTERIM REPORT

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 23/2022


STRONG GROWTH

  • Q2 EBITDA up 63% to DKK 1.46bn

  • Higher earnings across all business units

  • Passengers coming back faster than expected

  • Extraordinary dividend of DKK 4.00 per share confirmed

  • Full-year EBITDA outlook raised to DKK 4.4-4.8bn on 18 July 2022


Q2 2022

  • Logistics margins increased

  • Operating cash flow of DKK 1.6bn

  • Financial leverage improved to 3.3 (NIBD/EBITDA)


OUTLOOK 2022, updated

  • EBITDA range DKK 4.4-4.8bn (18 July 2022)

  • Revenue growth of around 40%


“We delivered an excellent Q2 result based on solid efforts across the organisation. We are on track to continue to grow as we adapt to both challenges and opportunities,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.


KEY FIGURES

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

2022

2021

  

2021-22

2020-21

  

2021

DKK m

Q2

Q2

Change, %

LTM

LTM

Change, %

FY

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Revenue

7,046

4,213

67.2

22,658

15,340

47.7

17,869

EBITDA before special items

1,459

897

62.6

4,044

3,263

23.9

3,411

EBIT before special items

826

394

109.9

1,681

1,349

24.6

1,313

Profit before tax and special items

745

315

136.3

1,410

1,035

36.2

1,035

Profit before tax

760

328

132.1

1,459

878

66.2

1,069


Group revenue increased 67% to DKK 7.0bn driven by the ongoing recovery in the number of ferry passengers and yields as well as price increases of freight ferry services and logistics solutions to cover rising energy and other costs. In addition, revenue was increased by the acquisitions of HSF Logistics Group in September 2021 and ICT Logistics in January 2022.

EBITDA increased 63% to DKK 1,459m. The total freight EBITDA for ferry and logistics activities before special items increased 25% to DKK 1,204m driven by higher earnings in all business units.

The total Q2 EBITDA for passenger activities in the Channel, Baltic Sea, and Passenger business units increased to DKK 255m from DKK -70m in 2021 as earnings improved in all three business units on the back of the ongoing recovery in passenger travel. The Q2 passenger EBITDA was 15% below 2019, the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

Outlook 2022

On 18 July 2022, the outlook for EBITDA before special items was raised to DKK 4.4-4.8bn following a stronger than expected recovery in passenger earnings as well as higher freight ferry volumes and earnings (previously DKK 3.9-4.4bn, 2021: DKK 3.4bn). The revenue growth outlook has been updated to around 40% (previously around 35%) due to higher revenue from both passenger and freight activities. The outlook is detailed on page 10 in the full report.


Read the Q2 2022 interim report here:
https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/reports-and-presentations/q2-report-2022

16 August 2022. Conference call today at 10.00am CET

Access code: 69612122# Phone numbers to the call: DK +45 35445577, US +1 631 913 1422,
UK +44 333 300 0804


Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Nicole Seroff, Communications: +45 31 40 34 46


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


