Q2 2022 INTERIM REPORT

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 23/2022





STRONG GROWTH

Q2 EBITDA up 63% to DKK 1.46bn

Higher earnings across all business units

Passengers coming back faster than expected

Extraordinary dividend of DKK 4.00 per share confirmed

Full-year EBITDA outlook raised to DKK 4.4-4.8bn on 18 July 2022





Q2 2022



Logistics margins increased

Operating cash flow of DKK 1.6bn

Financial leverage improved to 3.3 (NIBD/EBITDA)





OUTLOOK 2022, updated



EBITDA range DKK 4.4-4.8bn (18 July 2022)

Revenue growth of around 40%





“We delivered an excellent Q2 result based on solid efforts across the organisation. We are on track to continue to grow as we adapt to both challenges and opportunities,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.





KEY FIGURES 2022 2021 2021-22 2020-21 2021 DKK m Q2 Q2 Change, % LTM LTM Change, % FY Revenue 7,046 4,213 67.2 22,658 15,340 47.7 17,869 EBITDA before special items 1,459 897 62.6 4,044 3,263 23.9 3,411 EBIT before special items 826 394 109.9 1,681 1,349 24.6 1,313 Profit before tax and special items 745 315 136.3 1,410 1,035 36.2 1,035 Profit before tax 760 328 132.1 1,459 878 66.2 1,069





Group revenue increased 67% to DKK 7.0bn driven by the ongoing recovery in the number of ferry passengers and yields as well as price increases of freight ferry services and logistics solutions to cover rising energy and other costs. In addition, revenue was increased by the acquisitions of HSF Logistics Group in September 2021 and ICT Logistics in January 2022.

EBITDA increased 63% to DKK 1,459m. The total freight EBITDA for ferry and logistics activities before special items increased 25% to DKK 1,204m driven by higher earnings in all business units.

The total Q2 EBITDA for passenger activities in the Channel, Baltic Sea, and Passenger business units increased to DKK 255m from DKK -70m in 2021 as earnings improved in all three business units on the back of the ongoing recovery in passenger travel. The Q2 passenger EBITDA was 15% below 2019, the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

Outlook 2022



On 18 July 2022, the outlook for EBITDA before special items was raised to DKK 4.4-4.8bn following a stronger than expected recovery in passenger earnings as well as higher freight ferry volumes and earnings (previously DKK 3.9-4.4bn, 2021: DKK 3.4bn). The revenue growth outlook has been updated to around 40% (previously around 35%) due to higher revenue from both passenger and freight activities. The outlook is detailed on page 10 in the full report.





Read the Q2 2022 interim report here:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/reports-and-presentations/q2-report-2022

16 August 2022. Conference call today at 10.00am CET

Access code: 69612122# Phone numbers to the call: DK +45 35445577, US +1 631 913 1422,

UK +44 333 300 0804





