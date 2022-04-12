U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.50
    -20.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,094.00
    -125.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,920.50
    -79.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.20
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.77
    +1.48 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.70
    +10.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3014
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3700
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,551.77
    -2,649.53 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.68
    -61.49 (-6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,460.58
    -360.94 (-1.35%)
     

Strong Growth in Digital Health Powers MediHeroes, A Cross Border B2B Medical Platform

·1 min read

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediHeroes will launch a "Verify Before Buy" platform created especially for suppliers, buyers and service providers in the MedTech industry on April 15, 2022.

A transformative industry platform, MediHeroes helps buyers and sellers save months to years of time, with credentials validations and go-to-market services.

Strong Growth in Digital Health Powers MediHeroes, A Cross Border B2B Medical Platform

Asia is increasingly becoming a global Medtech hub of Manufacturers, Hardware Suppliers, Distributors and Technology Service Providers

Medical procurement is highly meticulous and time intensive. This is all the more important in a growing digital health space where accuracy and security of data, is as critical as the authenticity of medical devices.

MediHeroe's unique onboarding, searching, as well as algorithmic matching, enable buyers and sellers to sieve out massive information. Members can save months to years of precious time in finding quality medical supplies and services.

Suppliers provide more than just product information. Buyers can access product certifications, clinical evidence, business licenses and company credit checks onsite and in real-time. Added services like finding distributors help sellers penetrate new markets.

According to Joanne Lee, Founder and CEO of MediHeroes, "Building a system for buyers to "Verify Before Buy" builds Trust in the marketplace, fulfilling MediHeroes vision to help quality medical product suppliers become true Heroes."

About MediHeroes Inc.

MediHeroes is a cross-border B2B medical platform that aims to bring suppliers, distributors, service providers & end-users of medical products & services onto a single platform. Since MediHeroes was founded in early 2020 with an aim to help Covid-19 product suppliers and buyers, we have built up partnership with global health authorities, investors, trade organizations on the globe. Our vision to make quality medical supplies and services accessible to anyone, anytime and anywhere. MediHeroes will donate 5% of the membership fees to Health NGOs.

Website: www.mediheroes.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mediheroes

Instagram: www.instagram.com/mediheroes.platform

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mediheroes.platform

SOURCE MediHeroes

