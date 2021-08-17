U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.25
    -12.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,416.00
    -118.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,107.25
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.30
    -14.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.14
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3090
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,993.91
    -1,343.10 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.36
    -34.23 (-2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Strong momentum continued in Q2 2021 - Financial guidance for 2021 upgraded on 6 August

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pandora A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights

  • Strong performance in Q2 2021 with 13% organic growth vs 2019 (+84% vs Q2 2020). On average, 15% of the physical stores were temporarily closed during Q2. Currently around 8% are temporarily closed.

  • Growth is driven by the strategically important US market. Continued underlying strong performance is further accelerated by the stimulus packages.

  • Sequential improvement vs 2019 in key European markets as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

  • Performance in China remains weak – first steps to reposition the brand will be taken during H2 2021.

  • Online continued the strong performance in Q2 2021 with +132% organic growth vs. 2019.

  • Pandora Brilliance test launch ongoing in UK and progressing well. Decision on potential global launch to be taken late 2021, creating a potential new product platform by democratising diamonds.

  • Strong EBIT margin at 25.2% driven by operating leverage – lifted by unusually strong US growth.

  • Financial leverage was only 0.4x NIBD to EBITDA by the end of Q2 2021.

  • Pandora to continue cash distribution. A further DKK 1 billion to be distributed over the next three months through a combination of DKK 0.5 billion extraordinary dividend and share buyback of up to DKK 0.5 billion.

To provide a cleaner view on the performance, Pandora is providing supplementary growth KPI’s vs 2019, where there was no COVID-19 impact. Sell-out growth in Q2 2021 was 7% vs. 2019, driven by US. The financial performance in Q2 2021 is one more data point demonstrating that Pandora can drive sustainable and profitable growth.

Based on the strong performance in Q2 and a recently revised forecast for the rest of the year, the financial guidance for 2021 was upgraded on 6 August to “organic growth of 16-18%” (previously “above 12%”) and “EBIT margin of 23-24%” (previously “above 22%”). The guidance remains subject to elevated risks due to the pandemic.

Alexander Lacik, President and CEO of Pandora, says:
“Our strong momentum continued in the second quarter of 2021, and we are pleased that we delivered solid growth compared to 2019. Performance in the US and online continued to be strong, and in Europe most of our stores have now reopened. Following the launch of Phoenix, our new strategy, we look forward to hosting our Capital Markets Day in September. The Executive Leadership Team will then present how Pandora will drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth, building on the vast untapped opportunities within our existing business.”

Financial overview (excl. Programme NOW restructuring costs in 2020)

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

FY 2020

Organic growth, %

84%

-38%

42%

-26%

-11%

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores, %

62%

-39%

41%

-28%

-12%

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores, % vs 2019

7%

n/a

2%

n/a

n/a

Revenue, DKK million

5,155

2,876

9,655

7,048

19,009

Gross margin, %

77.1%

74.9%

76.8%

76.4%

76.5%

EBIT margin, %

25.2%

1.1%

22.8%

9.5%

20.4%

CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call for investors and financial analysts will be held today at 11.00 CET and can be joined online at www.pandoragroup.com. The presentation for the call will be available on the website before the call.

The following numbers can be used by investors and analysts:
DK: +45 35 44 55 77
UK (International): +44 33 33 000 804
US: +1 631 913 1422

Please use PIN: 633 40 815#

Link to webcast: https://streams.eventcdn.net/pandora/q2-2021/
ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 6,700 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs around 26,000 people worldwide of whom more than 11,400 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2020, Pandora’s total revenue was DKK 19.0 billion.

For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Mads Twomey-Madsen
VP, Corporate Communications & Sustainability
+45 2510 0403
madt@pandora.net



Kristoffer Malmgren
Director, Investor Relations
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net



Johan Melchior
Director, External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • China’s Slowdown Could Continue. That’s Bad News for Chinese Stocks.

    The slowdown may not yet reflect the effects of the Covid outbreak and Beijing’s efforts to contain it.