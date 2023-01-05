Strong performer for RPA, Cyclone Robotics, is the Customer Choice for APAC region

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of robotic software and solutions, Cyclone Robotics has been recognised by Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year, for its ability to execute, as well as completeness of its vision. This honour sees Cyclone Robotics being the only Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor from China, to achieve the honour of "Strong Performer", two years in a row in the latest Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Robotic Process Automation report.

Cyclone Robotics position on Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Region Segment

This announcement also comes hot on the heels of an earlier recognition by Gartner for their China Context: Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, where Cyclone Robotics was named a "Notable Vendor".

This dual recognition serves as further motivation for the company to set its sights on the next stage of RPA innovation, as it continues to carve its expertise and niche in hyperautomation.

The company's CEO and founder, Vincent Gao, believes these achievements highlight the work they have put into building and establishing their foundation in RPA innovation since their first product release in 2018.

Established in 2015, Cyclone Robotics now has over 800 employees across 24 subsidiaries with an average annual growth rate of 400% since 2019.

It serves over 1,000 global customers, and has strong enterprise credentials with clients like State Grid Corporation of China, Bank of China, China Post, China Southern Airlines, UnionPay and Volvo, and presence in industry sectors like financial, utilities, retail, medical, government, manufacturing and many more.

APAC Customers' Choice

Cyclone Robotics business has seen explosive growth due to its offerings of cutting-edge technologies, advanced product ideas, the ability to seize business opportunities, and a strong team to execute its plans.

These are qualities deemed ideal by investors, and the company continues to be favoured by front-line capital firms - Cyclone Robotics managed to raise US$150 million in Series C financing in November 2021, setting a record for the highest single financing for an RPA player from China.

"As our emphasis is on international business strategy with proven innovative capabilities, our global development is expected to grow even further," Gao said.

Gao said the company is leveraging the current exponential growth of AI technology and data mining technologies, to further explore more opportunities for automation. This aligns with businesses in the APAC region who are also poised to capitalise on these growing trends.

Overall, this creates potential synergy between Cyclone Robotics and this region's multitude of businesses who are keen to explore the next phase of RPA innovation.

Voice of Customer (VoC) or industry Gartner Peer Insights

Cyclone Robotics enjoys good momentum in the company's global expansion as evidenced by Gartner's Peer Insights, where Cyclone Robotics has been recognised as a strong performer in 2021 and 2022.

This annual VoC report is prepared after an 18-month period of direct peer experiences with RPA vendors. They take into consideration the reviews done by vendor partners or end user companies with over USD 50 million in revenue.

In the 2022 VoC report, all of Cyclone Robotic's 33 raters, said they are willing to recommend the company's RPA solutions. In fact, 97-percent of Cyclone Robotics solution deployments are located in the APAC region.

With the vision of customer-first approach, Cyclone Robotics has achieved 4.9/5 in the Support Experience category according to these 33 raters. Other categories such as Product Capabilities, Sales Experience and Deployment Experience are on the higher end scoring as well, with 4.8/5 for all 3 of these categories.

Investors' darling - charting a global course by banking on next-gen technologies

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Gao had shared his belief that this dual recognition is proof of the company's pioneering efforts in the field of robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

He also believes it signals the industry's acknowledgement and acceptance of Cyclone Robotic's innovation and direction, which is testing the limits of Robotic Process Automation, and integrating it with Intelligence Automation capabilities.

Cyclone Robotics hails from a competitive China market that prizes innovation as the key element to get ahead and stay ahead. The company's unwavering focus upon innovating ahead of a demanding market's requirements has prepared it for addressing the demands of a larger region – Asia Pacific.

In early 2021, Cyclone Robotics established its Singapore branch as the ASEAN HQ office for Asia Pacific expansion and this helped it to reach and propagate its RPA solutions to enterprises from Southeast Asia, Japan, ANZ, and the Middle East.

Earlier this year, the company set up another regional HQ office in London, along with new branches/subsidiaries in Indonesia and Amsterdam, to strengthen its global presence in American and European markets.

"Exciting times are ahead as we grow our global footprint by leveraging on our diverse experience across a multitude of industries to help clients transform and modernise their business," said Gao.

"The world is now ready to enter its next development phase, which is AI and robotics. We are ready to be at the forefront of this next-generation technology. This is the future and we will be there to help the various industries embrace this next-generation technological evolution," he concluded.

© 2023 Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates. This publication may not be reproduced or distributed in any form without Gartner's prior written permission. It consists of the opinions of Gartner's research organization, which should not be construed as statements of fact. While the information contained in this publication has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, Gartner disclaims all warranties as to the accuracy, completeness or adequacy of such information. Although Gartner research may address legal and financial issues, Gartner does not provide legal or investment advice and its research should not be construed or used as such. Your access and use of this publication are governed by Gartner's Usage Policy. Gartner prides itself on its reputation for independence and objectivity. Its research is produced independently by its research organization without input or influence from any third party.

About Cyclone Robotics

Established in 2015, Cyclone Robotics is a world-leading RPA provider and thought leader in hyperautomation with an average annual growth rate of 400% since 2019. The company now has more than 800+ employees across 24 subsidiaries and branches around the world, serving more than 1,000 global customers. In early 2021, Cyclone Robotics established its Singapore branch as its ASEAN HQ office for Asia Pacific expansion to empower enterprises from ASEAN, Japan, ANZ, and Middle East, across a wide variety of sectors to accelerate their digital transformation efforts with Cyclone's full RPA products & services portfolio.

The company has also set up its European HQ office in London, new branches in Indonesia and Amsterdam in 2022 to further strengthen their global presence in America and the European market. Its explosive business growth, leading technology, strong team, advanced product ideas, and ability to seize business opportunities have been particularly recognized by investors and international authorities.

Continuing to be favored by front-line capital, Cyclone Robotics raised USD 150 million in Series C financing in November 2021, setting a record for the highest single financing in China's RPA industry.

