Strong Q3 Earnings Pushed Expedia Group (EXPE) in Q4

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Aristotle Atlantic’s Large Cap Growth Strategy delivered 13.61% gross of fees (13.43% net of fees) underperforming the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s return of 14.16%. Both Security selection and allocation effects led the portfolio to underperform in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Atlantic Large Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is an online travel company. On February 29, 2024, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock closed at $136.82 per share. One-month return of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was -9.70%, and its shares gained 29.34% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a market capitalization of $18.647 billion.

Aristotle Atlantic Large Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) contributed to portfolio performance in the fourth quarter. The company reported strong third quarter earnings in early November. The company has also completed its multi-year technology platform migrations, which have been a drag on growth and profit margin. The company also announced a $5 billion share buyback program."

Airport Transport Services, ATSG, air, airasia, aircraft, airline, airliner, airplane, airport, asia, aviation, baggage, bangkok, boeing, carrier, commercial, e, economy, editorial, expedia, flight, fly, international,

Mike Fuchslocher / Shutterstock.com

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was held by 65 hedge fund portfolios, up from 52 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.