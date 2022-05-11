U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.25
    +16.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,177.00
    +90.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,442.75
    +93.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.60
    +7.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.31
    +2.55 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2210
    -0.2090 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,781.77
    -1,578.69 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.71
    -2.49 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Strong result and increased market uncertainty

Statkraft AS
·4 min read
Statkraft AS
Statkraft AS

Statkraft recorded a very strong EBIT in the quarter. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further impacted an extraordinary situation in the energy market, increasing the uncertainty.

The underlying EBIT was NOK 18 billion, an increase of NOK 10.7 billion compared with the first quarter last year. The increase was driven by substantially higher Nordic power prices and higher results from market activities. The solid results further strengthen Statkraft’s financial capacity and ability to deliver on the company’s growth strategy.

The average Nordic system price was 109 EUR/MWh compared with 42 EUR/MWh in the same quarter in 2021.

“Statkraft delivered strong results for the first quarter, driven by high Nordic power prices and a solid contribution from our market activities. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a human tragedy and concerns for energy supply. This has impacted an already tight market situation, increasing uncertainty and volatility. The high power prices are challenging for many consumers,” says Chief Executive Officer Christian Rynning-Tønnesen.

“The urgent need to reduce Europe’s dependency on Russian energy and the increasing climate challenges call for a further acceleration in renewable energy investments. As Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, Statkraft will continue to deliver on our growth ambitions towards an emission-free future.”

Reinvesting in the Nordic hydropower fleet is a key activity and major rehabilitation projects are underway. The annual reinvestments of NOK 2 billion will optimise the Nordic hydropower assets for future demands and secures reliable power generation for many years to come.

Total power generation was 18.5 TWh, 2.1 TWh lower than the first quarter last year. The reduction was mainly related to Norwegian hydropower and German gas-fired generation. The flexibility of the Norwegian hydropower assets was utilised and the generation, particularly in the southern parts of Norway, increased in the last part of the quarter.

Net profit was NOK 11.4 billion, an increase of NOK 6.6 billion from the same quarter in 2021.

The net interest-bearing liabilities were NOK 11 billion, giving room for significant new investments within renewable energy.

In January, Statkraft divested three solar projects in the Netherlands and one in Spain. These are all part of the business model where the aim is to develop and construct onshore wind and solar farms with the intention to be sold and reinvest the capital in new projects.

In March, Statkraft signed an agreement with the German chemical company WACKER to secure that around 40 per cent of the electricity required at the silicon metal production site in Trøndelag in Norway will be met by green electricity from hydropower. Statkraft will supply a total of 2.35 TWh of certified Norwegian hydropower from 2022 to 2027.

Green hydrogen is important in decarbonising both the industry and the transport sector. In April, Statkraft and Skagerak Energi were awarded support from Enova to develop a hydrogen bunkering solution for the world’s first zero-emission bulk carrier. Statkraft and Aker exited the HEGRA ammonia project. Collaboration agreements were signed with Aker Clean Hydrogen to jointly explore opportunities for green hydrogen and ammonia production in India and Brazil.

In May, the Board of Directors in Agder Energi (owned 45.5% by Statkraft) and Glitre Energi both gave their support to a full merger of the two companies. The new company will become the largest vertically integrated company in the Norwegian power sector with increased efficiency, investment capacity and competence. The completion of the merger is subject to approval from the extraordinary general meetings in both the companies in July. The aim is for the merger to be effective from 1 January 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Debt Capital Markets:
Funding manager Stephan Skaane, tel: +47 905 13 652, e-mail: stephan.skaane@statkraft.com
Senior Financial Advisor Arild Ratikainen, tel: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

Media:
Head advisor Lars Magnus Günther, tel: +47 912 41 636, e-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,800 employees in 19 countries.


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Cathie Wood shocks the market after dumping $12.7 million of Tesla stock to snap up some in General Motors

    The tech über-bull trimmed her holdings in Elon Musk’s carmaker amid a recent slump to put a bet down on GM’s fledgling robotaxi business.

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • The stock market is freaking out because of the end of free money. It all has to do with something called ‘the Fed put’

    There’s a regime change coming. It likely means the central bank will no longer ride to the rescue of floundering stocks. Investors beware.

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles as Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock has resumed trading after formally releasing the earnings that had been released early by Bloomberg. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • The Market Doesn't Like SoFi's Accidentally Leaked Earnings Results. Is It a Buy?

    First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.

  • Amazon Stock Freefalls As Business Performance Hit By Big Events

    Amazon stock plunged after posting its first-quarter earnings that showed a steep loss, made worse by a revenue outlook below expectations.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Opko also announced on Monday that it has acquired ModeX Therapeutics in an all-stock deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition of ModeX could be good for Opko over the long term.

  • Coinbase Earnings Revealed a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling after the Bitcoin broker reported a larger-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares fell 14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Oil Stocks: Buffett Favorite Occidental Sinks After Earnings, Amid Oil Sell-Off

    Oil producer Occidental Petroleum reported EPS that beat expectations. OXY stock fell after hours, after a mixed day for oil stocks.