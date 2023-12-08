New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

TRX Gold Corporation TRX is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Southern Copper SCCO is engaged in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial LPLA is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

