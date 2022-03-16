U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,283.59
    +21.14 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.86
    +48.52 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,108.80
    +160.18 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.25
    +22.29 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.70
    -1.74 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.50
    -25.20 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    -0.46 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2300
    +0.0700 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0046 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8610
    +0.5610 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,936.05
    +695.62 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.83
    +11.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Strong State Budgets and Grants Spur Growth in K-12 Science Instructional Materials Market

·3 min read

Sharp Growth Forecast for 2022-2023; Some Challenges Remain

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for K-12 instructional materials in science will grow at a strong pace in 2022-2023 and throughout 2023-2024, according to a just- published report by SIMBA Information. In the report, K-12 Science Market 2022 released on March 14 2022, SIMBA Information estimates that for the period of 2022-2024, total sales in this market will grow 7.1% and continue to grow, though at a slower pace in 2023-2024. Factors driving the increase include the continuation of strong state budgets, as well as grants from both governmental and non-governmental sources to promote science and STEM.

Simba Information Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Simba Information)
Simba Information Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Simba Information)

There are, though, hurdles and concerns that suppliers to this market need to monitor. Among these are the paucity of quality science materials that conform to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), new types of competition, and a pressing need for certain types of professional development.

The report provides a comprehensive examination of the current and future landscape of the market for scientific instructional materials in the K-12 grades. Among the key issues covered are the specific drivers for the rate of growth; the impact of digital on print; alignment of materials to the new standards; the growth of supplemental materials; the increasing usage of OER and teacher-created materials; how districts are integrating STEM learning; why the trend towards inquiry-based learning is changing the needs of this market; and news and developments from key companies serving this sector.

As of 2021, 20 states as well as the District of Columbia had adopted the Next Generation Science Standards, and 28 others have adopted their own standard informed by the same Framework. However, the report notes that fewer than 20% of materials in use in classrooms are aligned to the standards, representing an opportunity for publishers serving this market

Also explored is the need for more professional development: specifically, to meet the trend to rely on more inquiry-based learning in the classroom. This is especially true at the K-5 level, where teachers are not subject matter experts in science.

The report also examines noteworthy company and competitive developments. The ongoing growth in Open Education Resources (OER) and teacher-created materials can be considered a new form of competition; the creation of these materials are often driven by the need to produce more inquiry-based learning supplemental materials. Supplemental materials themselves are a noteworthy trend too, as they now consist of more than 60% of the total market.

The report also identifies moves made by traditional publishers including the strategic spin offs by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Pearson K-12, and a discussion of company partnerships and acquisitions.

About Simba Information

Simba Information is widely recognized as the authority for market intelligence in the media and publishing industries. Its extensive information network delivers top quality, independent perspectives on the people, events, and alliances shaping the industry. Simba routinely assists clients and the press with publishing and media industry analysis. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Please direct all media inquiries to:
Corrine Gangloff
+1.440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strong-state-budgets-and-grants-spur-growth-in-k-12-science-instructional-materials-market-301504356.html

SOURCE Simba Information

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • A growing number of Googlers are questioning the competitiveness of their compensation

    Only a slim majority of Google employees now considers the company's compensation competitive with its peers.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Cybersecurity firm picks Raleigh for first US site, 100 jobs

    As prospects pick up for economic developers across the state – particularly when it comes to companies headquartered abroad – a European technology firm has tapped Raleigh for its first U.S. hub, a move that means high-paying jobs at North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus. Cybersecurity firm Spotit, based in Belgium, has picked Raleigh over Atlanta for its first U.S. location, officials announced Wednesday. Steven Vynckier, founding partner at Spotit, said the company picked Raleigh for its access to workforce talent as well as accessibility.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsXi Spurs Frantic Stock

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Kroger seeing bright side from soaring inflation, CEO says

    Kroger Co. is seeing customers react to soaring inflation, but those behavior changes haven’t hurt the supermarket giant’s results.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Citadel Securities Opens Up After Record $7 Billion Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities LP was thrust into the spotlight in 2021, with day traders, lawmakers and regulators all scrutinizing the firm at the center of one of the U.S. stock market’s wildest periods. They’re about to learn that amid the uproar, the financial giant had its best year ever.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default Nightmar

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • A worker objected to Google's Israel military contract. Google told her to move to Brazil

    More than 500 Google workers are backing a colleague who alleges the tech giant retaliated against her by ordering her to move to another continent.

  • Oil Market Faces Biggest Supply Crisis in Decades Unless OPEC Boosts Output, IEA Says

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will tighten energy markets even further unless major producers increase output, the International Energy Agency said.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More Talks7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk RecedingLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareKremlin Embrace of Neutral

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.