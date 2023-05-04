Strong week for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 78% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Arco Platform became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 31% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Arco Platform more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Arco Platform has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Arco Platform will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Arco Platform shareholders are down 37% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 5.7%, likely weighing on the stock. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 21% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Arco Platform (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

