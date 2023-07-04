Strong week for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) share price has gained 25% in the last three months. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Tragically, the share price declined 60% in that time. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

While the stock has risen 14% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

View our latest analysis for Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Blade Air Mobility saw its revenue grow by 78% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 17% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Blade Air Mobility's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Blade Air Mobility shareholders are down 9.5% for the year, but the broader market is up 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 17% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blade Air Mobility better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Blade Air Mobility you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here