Strong week for Block (NYSE:SQ) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 37% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 13% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Block wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Block grew revenue at 33% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 11% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Block is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

Block shareholders are up 15% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.6% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Block better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Block is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

