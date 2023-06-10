Strong week for Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

This week we saw the Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) share price climb by 10%. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 43% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 10% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Given that Dingdong (Cayman) didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Dingdong (Cayman) grew its revenue by 9.2% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 43% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While Dingdong (Cayman) shareholders are down 43% for the year, the market itself is up 10%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 34% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Dingdong (Cayman) is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

