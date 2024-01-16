Strong week for Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

This month, we saw the Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) up an impressive 39%. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 49% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the stock has risen 28% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

See our latest analysis for Establishment Labs Holdings

Establishment Labs Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Establishment Labs Holdings saw its revenue grow by 16%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 49% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Establishment Labs Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 20% in the last year, Establishment Labs Holdings shareholders lost 49%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Establishment Labs Holdings .

Story continues

Establishment Labs Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

