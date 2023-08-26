Strong week for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 86% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the stock has risen 8.8% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

GDS Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, GDS Holdings grew revenue at 23% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 23% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

Investors in GDS Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 61%, against a market gain of about 7.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GDS Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for GDS Holdings you should be aware of.

