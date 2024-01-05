Strong week for Luster Industries Bhd (KLSE:LUSTER) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Luster Industries Bhd (KLSE:LUSTER) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 54% share price collapse, in that time.

On a more encouraging note the company has added RM45m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Luster Industries Bhd

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the three years that the share price declined, Luster Industries Bhd's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:LUSTER Earnings Per Share Growth January 5th 2024

Dive deeper into Luster Industries Bhd's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Luster Industries Bhd's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.2% in the last year, Luster Industries Bhd shareholders lost 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.2% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Luster Industries Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Luster Industries Bhd (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.