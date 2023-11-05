Strong week for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 62% during that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

While the last five years has been tough for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

We know that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has been profitable in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 5.1% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries provided a TSR of 6.1% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 10% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. You could get a better understanding of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

