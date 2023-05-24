Strong week for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 30% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 10% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical grew revenue at 24% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 9% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

