Strong week for Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last week. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 89% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$11m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

With just US$2,055,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Vaxart to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Vaxart has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Vaxart investors might realise.

Vaxart had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$30m when it last reported (June 2023). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 24% per year, over 3 years. The image below shows how Vaxart's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Vaxart shareholders are down 77% for the year, but the market itself is up 6.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Vaxart (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

