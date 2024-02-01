Strong week for Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

This month, we saw the Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) up an impressive 94%. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 87%. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$61m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

Because Vaxart made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Vaxart's revenue dropped 47% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 23%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Vaxart stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Vaxart shareholders gained a total return of 7.3% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 7% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Vaxart that you should be aware of before investing here.

