Strong week for Windward (LON:WNWD) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

It is a pleasure to report that the Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD) is up 93% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 24% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 32% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Windward wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Windward increased its revenue by 25%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 24%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.8% in the last year, Windward shareholders might be miffed that they lost 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 93%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Windward better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Windward is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

