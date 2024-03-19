Stronghold Digital Mining Inc CEO and 10% Owner Gregory Beard Sells 35,896 Shares

Gregory Beard, CEO and 10% Owner of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG), executed a sale of 35,896 shares in the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is an environmentally beneficial and vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner. The company focuses on mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using a coal refuse in Pennsylvania. This approach not only provides a digital asset but also contributes to the remediation of the impacts of coal mining.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,802 shares and purchased a total of 1,000,000 shares. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc indicates a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 20 insider sells, suggesting a general disposition towards selling among insiders at the company.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc were trading at $3.96 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $49.448 million.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and should be considered as one of many factors in investment decision-making.

