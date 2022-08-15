U.S. markets closed

Stronghold Digital Mining Reschedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, August 16 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
·1 min read
SDIG
  • SDIG
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) is rescheduling its second quarter 2022 earnings conference to Tuesday, August 16 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Stronghold management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-646-307-1963
International number: 1-800-715-9871
Conference ID: 4275661

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Stronghold’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 29, 2022.

U.S. replay number: 1-609-800-9909
International replay number: 1-800-770-2030
Conference ID: 4275661

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
SDIG@GatewayIR.com
1-949-574-3860

Media Contact:

contact@strongholddigitalmining.com


