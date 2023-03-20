U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,078.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,635.00
    -9.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.00
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.75
    -0.99 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.60
    +13.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.55
    +3.56 (+15.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1690
    -0.6340 (-0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,269.10
    +1,190.93 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.75
    +42.73 (+7.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.13
    +20.73 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Stronghold Digital Mining Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
·1 min read
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and financial results from the fourth quarter and full year 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued before the market opens on the same day.

Stronghold management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.strongholddigitalmining.com. To access the call by phone, please use the following link Stronghold Digital Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event at ir.strongholddigitalmining.com.

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Group, Inc.
SDIG@GatewayIR.com
1-949-574-3860

Media Contact:

contact@strongholddigitalmining.com


Recommended Stories

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Top China Stocks To Buy: Online Giant Tumbles On Earnings Miss

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • US Banks on Bumpy Path as First Republic’s Troubles Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCr

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators. New York Community Bancorp stock is soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said Sunday. The FDIC added that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Fragile After Credit Suisse Deal; First Republic Dives

    UBS will buy Credit Suisse, but the split market rally is fragile. First Republic kept diving while the Fed is on tap.

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • New York Community Bank agrees to purchase failed Signature Bank

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a new deal for the failed Signature Bank to be purchased. The bank collapsed just days after the Silicon Valley Bank.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • ‘Someone needs to tell Jerome Powell that this is not a kill-at-all-costs mission.’ Cut interest rates now to prevent a full-blown banking crisis.

    A rate cut won't end the war on inflation. It just pauses the battle -- if the Fed has the guts to do it, writes Chuck Jaffe.

  • Nike, Chevron, Nvidia, Altria, Adobe, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    The Federal Reserve makes a policy decision on Wednesday, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies. Plus, the latest earnings reports and PMI data.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThese mo