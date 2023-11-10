Strube appointed to Business Alliance; Lake retiring; Clements to become CEO

MONROE — Sean Strube is the new vice president of economic development for the Monroe County Business Alliance.

Strube is a Monroe native and a 2015 graduate of St. Mary Catholic Central High School. He graduated in 2019 from Albion College with a bachelor's degree in political science. Strube is returning to Monroe County after working several years as an administrated assistant for elected and non-elected staff in Lansing.

"Strube started as the new vice president of economic development as part of a planned succession of TC Clements, who formerly had the role," the Monroe County Business Alliance said in a written news release. "Strube will be directly involved and responsible for economic development activities on the part of the MCBA, which facilitates economic development for existing businesses in the county and those looking to move to Monroe County."

Clements will become the chief executive officer of the Alliance on Jan. 1, when the current CEO, Tim Lake, retires.

“When I was offered the opportunity to join the Alliance in training for the CEO position, I had no idea what an amazing team I was joining," Clements said. “Being able to interview and add Sean to the team is exciting, as I personally know what he brings to this organization with his skills and attributes. Sean understands my unyielding focus on exceptional customer service and service above self. Sean loves this county as his home, and I am excited about how he will now get to engage directly in the care and development of it.”

Strube said he's looking forward to the "opportunity to join a team that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for our community. I hope to bring a fresh perspective, new experiences and new ideas to the team.”

The Monroe County Business Alliance was founded in July 2022, and became operational on Jan. 1 this year. It formed from the merger of Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and Monroe County Business Development Corp. "The Monroe County Business Alliance works with its strategic partners to attract and retain a diverse range of businesses that create an economic environment of innovation and success," says its mission statement.

