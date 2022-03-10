U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.75
    -17.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,102.00
    -163.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,661.50
    -73.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.40
    -15.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.71
    +3.01 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.00
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1057
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.87
    -2.26 (-6.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3172
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9600
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,143.31
    -2,987.14 (-7.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.89
    -49.45 (-5.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.20
    -29.52 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries to Reach $305. 5 Million by 2031. Market Report Coverage - Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244062/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation

• Propulsion Type - Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Electric Vehicle
• Application - Structural and Thermal
• Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle
• Product - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Acrylate and Others

Regional Segmentation

• China
• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Nordic Countries, Poland, and Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World - South America, and Middle East and Africa

Market Growth Drivers

• Rising Acceptance of Electric Vehicles
• Shifting Focus Toward Vehicle Light-Weighting
• Increasing Importance of Thermal Management and Impact Resistance of Battery Packs

Market Challenges

• Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

Market Opportunities

• Increasing Trend for Lightweight Adhesives
• Growing Need for Low VOC Adhesives

Key Companies Profiled

3M, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Elkem ASA, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Dymax Corporation, Jowat SE, LORD Corporation, Permabond LLC, Polytec PT GmbH

How This Report Can Add Value

This extensive report can help with:
• A dedicated section focusing on the opportunities in the global structural adhesives and sealants market for the EV batteries market
• Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players offering a holistic view of the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries landscape
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries at the region and country-level and granularity by application and product segments

Recent Developments

• In February 2020, Huntsman Corporation developed a fast-curing polyurethane resin, VITROX RTM 00410. The product could be used in adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry.
• In November 2021, DuPont announced to invest $30 million to develop a new facility in China. The new facility would produce automotive adhesives to cater to the regional demand for light-weighting and electrification.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

• What are the driving factors for the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries from 2021 to 2031?
• What are the major challenges and growth opportunities in the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries?
• What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry?
• Which are the major players, and what strategic measures are being taken to increase their presence and market share? What are the key developmental strategies implemented by key players to sustain in the competitive market?
• Which product type will lead the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries by 2031?
• Which are the major patents filled in the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries?

Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries

Adhesives and sealants played a vital role in the advancement of vehicle electrification technology.Adhesives and sealants offer enhanced range and protection and improved battery to the electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

These materials will lead to the development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) battery cells, packs, and modules in the coming years.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries Industry Overview

The global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries is expected to reach $305.5 million by 2031 from $53.1 million in 2021, growing with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031. According to studies, the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries is driven by several factors such as proliferating adoption of electric vehicles, rising need for lightweight vehicles, rising emphasis on increasing crashworthiness of electric vehicles, as well as improving the thermal management and impact resistance of battery packs.

Market Segmentation

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Propulsion Type

BEV sales are expected to overtake the sales of HEVs and PHEVs, owing to the reduction in the cost of pure electric vehicles, coupled with the evolution of EV infrastructure in many countries. The rise of BEVs makes it imperative for automotive OEMs to ensure that adhesives and sealants optimize the thermal management and driving system in EVs.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Application

In EV batteries, adhesives and sealants are primarily used for reliable and long-lasting bonding and sealing.These adhesives and sealants provide sealing and bonding along with shielding against vibration and shock.

They also shield the battery from external contamination. The rising adoption of electric vehicles across the globe will prosper the product usage for structural application in coming years.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Vehicle Type

The passenger vehicle segment is likely to hold majority of the market share in global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries in 2031.It can be ascribed to the rising adoption of passenger EVs in both developing and developed economies.

In 2020, more than 3 million units of electric passenger cars were registered across the globe, led by Europe and China. Increasing stringent emission norms coupled with supportive government schemes and subsidies has bolstered the demand for passenger EVs in recent years and is likely to bolster the product demand in the near future.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Product

Polyurethane-based adhesives and sealants offer excellent adhesion and can bond many different substrates like metal, wood, and plastic. They offer excellent chemical resistance, high resistance against humidity, and other environmental aspects.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Region

China dominated the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.The country accounts for more than 50% of EV battery production globally.

The country has the largest EV fleet size and dominates in terms of EV battery production across the globe.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some key players operating in the market are 3M, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow, Permabond LLC, LORD Corporation, Jowat SE, Dymax Corporation and Polytec PT GmbH.

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understand details such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries market.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Nordic Countries
• Poland
• U.K.
• Rest-of-Europe
• China
• Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• South Korea
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244062/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: T

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • Russia, Belarus squarely in 'default territory' on billions in debt -World Bank

    Russia and Belarus are edging close to default given the massive sanctions imposed against their economies by the United States and its allies over the war in Ukraine, the World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, told Reuters. The specter of Russia defaulting on $40 billion of external bonds - its first major such default since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution - has loomed large over markets since a raft of sanctions and countermeasures by Moscow have largely cut the country out of global financial markets. "Both Russia and Belarus are in square default territory," Reinhart said in an interview.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • U.S. Futures, Europe Stocks Fall on Inflation Fear: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity-index futures and European stocks fell amid concern U.S. inflation may have accelerated for a sixth month, with investors turning to the European Central Bank to gauge policy makers’ response to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy The

  • Why Block, Sea Limited, and StoneCo Skyrocketed Today

    Falling oil prices and higher Treasury yields bode well for financial sector companies, especially beaten-down fintech stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A