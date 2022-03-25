U.S. markets closed

Structural Heart Devices Market size to increase by USD 7.60 billion | Driven by increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global structural heart devices market size is expected to increase by USD 7.60 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. The 120-page report segments the structural heart devices by method (replacement procedures and repair procedures) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Structural Heart Devices Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Structural Heart Devices Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Our Free Sample to find out more about the report coverage.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases. In addition, technological innovations in structural heart disease treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the structural heart devices market.

The prevalence of structural heart diseases such as heart valve disease, congenital heart defects, aortic stenosis, and valvular stenosis is increasing across the world. For instance, every year, around 40,000 babies in the US are affected by CHD in the US. In addition, the expanding aging population in both developed and developing countries is further increasing the prevalence of heart diseases. These factors are increasing the demand for structural heart devices, which is driving the market in focus.

Major Structural Heart Devices Companies:

The global structural heart devices market is characterized by the presence of several established players. The vendors are competing based on R&D, technological innovations, market expansions, investments, and distribution networks. Technavio identifies the following vendors as the dominant players in the market.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA

  • Artivion Inc.

  • AtriCure Inc.

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Braile Biomedica

  • CORONEO Inc.

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • Getinge AB

  • Jc Medical Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

  • Lifetech Scientific Shenzhen Co. Ltd.

  • LivaNova Plc

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

  • NuMED Inc.

  • Terumo Corp.

  • TTK Healthcare Ltd.

  • W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Identify other dominant players and drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the market.
Download a Free Sample Report

Structural Heart Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing technological advances and product launches, the growing number of clinical trials for the development of innovative medical devices, and the presence of favorable insurance coverage are driving the growth of the structural heart devices market in North America. The US is the key market for structural heart devices in North America. However, the market will observe faster growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Structural Heart Devices Market Method Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • Replacement procedures - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Repair procedures - size and forecast 2021-2026

The replacement procedures segment holds the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, new product launches, strong ongoing clinical trials for heart valve replacement procedures, and the growing investments by market players in developing new replacement devices.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

Artificial Heart Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Structural Heart Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA, Artivion Inc., AtriCure Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, CORONEO Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Getinge AB, Jc Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Lifetech Scientific Shenzhen Co. Ltd., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., NuMED Inc., Terumo Corp., TTK Healthcare Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Method

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Method

  • 5.3 Replacement procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Repair procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Method

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Artivion Inc.

  • 10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.6 Braile Biomedica

  • 10.7 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • 10.8 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 LivaNova Plc

  • 10.10 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.11 Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

  • 10.12 TTK Healthcare Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/structural-heart-devices-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-7-60-billion--driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-structural-heart-diseases--technavio-301509303.html

SOURCE Technavio

