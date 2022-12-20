U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

THE STRUGGLES AT THE U.S. MINT

·2 min read

How one man turned things around

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, the U.S. Mint strikes around 10 billion circulating coins each year, making it a profitable operation for the government. However, that wasn't always the case. This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," 35th Director of the U.S Mint (1994–2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy discuss the challenges at the U.S Mint in the 1990s.

THE STRUGGLES AT THE U.S. MINT- How one man turned things around

 Watch the latest video to learn more.

Director Diehl was responsible for improving critical operational processes at the U.S. Mint. One of the main processes he overhauled was the financial management system. Learn more about how Director Diehl set the U.S. Mint on the successful road it is on today.

Learn more insights from these former Mint Directors on U.S. Money Reserve's website: https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/news/executive-insights/

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-struggles-at-the-us-mint-301707433.html

SOURCE US MONEY RESERVE

