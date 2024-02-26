Struggling downtown Phoenix's Arizona Center lands 3 new local restaurants

Three new dining concepts are planned for the long-struggling Arizona Center, which was purchased by a Phoenix-based real estate investor last year.

Phoenix-based Pretty Decent Concepts, the creators of Chico Malo, Wren & Wolf, and the upcoming Carry On restaurants, is going to lease space at the center for three new concepts, including a classic, upscale steakhouse.

Teddy Myers, owner of Pretty Decent Concepts, said he had been looking at a location at Arizona Center since 2017.

“Seven years later, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our vision to one of the marquee restaurant spaces in downtown Phoenix,” Myers said in a statement.

Arizona Center is located at Third and Van Buren streets downtown. It was once a destination for downtown dining and nightlife, but has struggled to attract and retain businesses in recent years.

Pretty Decent Concepts is leasing 9,875 square feet and will divide the space into three different concepts, with a plan to open this winter. No other details were given about the future restaurants.

Phoenix-based Presson Corporation, led by Daryl Burton, a real estate developer and property manager who has been involved in major projects throughout the region, bought the retail and office portions of the center in July for $27 million, according to real estate database Vizzda.

Karla Scott, economic development program manager for Phoenix, said in September that Arizona Center has been a priority for the city to try to reinvigorate the retail and restaurant scene in the area.

Other tenants at the center include Jersey Mike’s, BoSa Donuts, Moriah II Nails & Spa, Omoide Sushi and Noodle Bar, the Rose Theatre and Art by Nik Ridley. The AMC Theatres at the center was bought by Glasir Capital Partners in November for $27 million, according to Vizzda.

