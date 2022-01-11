U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,709.80
    +39.51 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.76
    +183.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,137.05
    +194.23 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.80
    +23.65 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    +3.20 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +22.40 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.36 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3510
    +0.1430 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,865.43
    +1,522.25 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.64
    +22.22 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Struggling at Wordle? 3 tips to mastering the viral word game

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.
We're not even halfway through January, and 2022 has already produced its first hit game.

In case you haven't played, Wordle is the popular word puzzle game where users get six attempts to guess a five-letter word.

As you make a guess, the letters flip over in different colors. If it's gray, that letter isn't in the word. If it's yellow, the letter is in the word but not in the right place. A green letter means it's in the word, and in the right spot. A new puzzle is released each day.

Helping to drive its appeal is the ability to share how you performed in the daily puzzle on social media, most notably Twitter.

You can not only share how many tries it took you to guess the word but a grid of squares showing each step in your process.

►What is Wordle?: How to play the game that's taking over your social media timeline

►Who's got the most efficient laptops?: New Windows PCs up the ante vs. Apple

At this stage of Wordle's life, you're either in one or two camps: checking the Wordle website daily for a fresh new puzzle, or using every Twitter filter imaginable to rid your life of this game and the tweets overwhelming your feed.

If you're in the first camp, welcome. Here are some tips for getting better at Wordle.

Start with multi-vowel words

The more unique vowels your first word has, the better. Think of words like about, or alone, as examples. Getting the vowels figured out early can help you narrow down the correct word.

Process of elimination

Wordle is a lot like Wheel of Fortune in that it's best to start with the more common consonants first to help solve it. Try using words that have S, T, R, N, or other popular non-vowels. If you're using a lot of different letters in your first couple of guesses, it makes solving the puzzle a little easier.

Letters can be used twice

This is a tricky one because Wordle does not clearly indicate whether a word includes a letter used multiple times. One feature you'll notice on Wordle is it displays on the site's virtual keyboard the leftover letters you haven't tried yet. If you're not coming up with a word that makes sense, consider whether one of the eligible letters is in there more than once.

Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wordle tips: Master the viral word game with these strategies

