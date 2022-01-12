U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

STRUXI Announces Procore Integration

STRUXI
·3 min read

STRUXI’s integration simplifies the time-collection process, reducing paperwork and increasing ease of data analysis.

Brookfield, WI, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRUXI, a Penta Technologies product, announced a partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software. STRUXI’s integration with Procore simplifies the time-collection process with an easy-to-use iOS Capture application that instantly sends labor data to the back office for accessible and transparent data aggregation and analysis.

According to McKinsey & Company, 98 percent of construction megaprojects are not completed on time. The STRUXI and Procore integration creates synergies and efficiencies around time collection by eliminating manual timecards, ultimately reducing paperwork and cost.

The interface features a user-friendly design that is ideal for English and non-English speakers. Time punches entered onsite are allocated to cost codes, synced with Procore and are then accessible in all relevant Procore tools, including Budget, Daily Log, Reporting, Analytics and Resource Management.

“At STRUXI, our goal is to free up time for the workforce by elevating the project leaders and laborers by providing meaningful insights while eliminating non-value-added data collection. Both STRUXI and Procore are committed to creating technology solutions that improve labor productivity, which makes this partnership a perfect fit,” explains Bill Wagner, President at Penta Technologies, Inc.

“Procore builds user solutions for the construction industry to empower owners, general contractors and specialty contractors. The Procore partnership with STRUXI streamlines and digitizes traditional workflows, which allows construction to best serve their clients. We are excited to launch this partnership and enhance labor productivity for the construction industry,” shares Eric Tucker, Sr. Business Development Manager at Procore.

The Procore and STRUXI integration enhances labor productivity in the field and office. The partnership creates efficiencies that will help construction companies get work done better and faster, eliminating the headaches and frustrations that come from manual paperwork. Procore and STRUXI look forward to helping construction companies improve their labor productivity with this partnership.

Visit the Procore App Marketplace here to learn more.

About STRUXI

STRUXI is built on 50+ years of experience in delivering Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions that assist companies in managing their business. STRUXI’s mission is to deliver a construction-software toolset that maximizes project-management efficiencies for construction businesses by empowering the workforce on jobsites and in back offices to easily track, analyze and manage time. The STRUXI team is a close-knit group with roots in the field, many having experience swinging hammers and hanging drywall. This makes them qualified to understand construction job-site pain points and to develop solutions that simplify processes, improve productivity and increase profitability for their construction clients.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

CONTACT: Andrea Strand STRUXI 2622480288 andrea@cutwing.com


