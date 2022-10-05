U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,786.25
    -17.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,239.00
    -126.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,586.25
    -54.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.50
    -12.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    -0.24 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.07
    -1.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1880
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,195.19
    +581.25 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.00
    +12.57 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,147.17
    +154.96 (+0.57%)
     

Stryber Corporate Venturing Report MENA: Corporate venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate venture building are picking up speed as governments and private companies in MENA support the startup ecosystem

·3 min read

While deal sizes in corporate venture capital and mergers & acquisitions continue to grow, strong momentum for corporate venture building is surfacing in the MENA region.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryber, the leading independent corporate venture builder in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, published the Bi-Annual Corporate Venturing Report MENA. The report focuses on corporate venture capital (CVC), mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and corporate venture building (CVB). "Awareness is rising that relying on one source of revenue is unsafe and capital needs to be invested in diversification. Interestingly, we found that the average CVC deal size in MENA has slightly surpassed that of Europe last quarter" said Rayan Aebi, Managing Director of Stryber MENA & South Asia.

The most important report results (excerpt)

Corporate Venture Capital (CVC)

  • CVC deals declined in terms of number and volume in both quarters of H1 2022, while average deal size increased to USD $35m in Q2 2022

  • Saudi, Israel and Egypt ($141m) lead for the largest CVC deal volume in MENA

  • EdVentures (Egypt) is the most active CVC in MENA with 4 deals

  • Foodics (Saudi Arabia) accounted for the largest CVC round, followed by Rain (Bahrain) and Vayyar (Israel)

  • Healthcare focused CVC's are expanding into MENA as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring gain traction in the region

M&A

  • Number of M&A deals and deal volume increased in H1 2022 compared to H2 2021, but a 19% QoQ decrease in deal volume in Q2 2022

  • UAE, Israel and Bahrain led the list of the largest accumulated M&A deal volume by country

CVB

  • Number of active CVBs in H1 2022 remains stable at 19 units - 1 additionally founded Internal VB (IVB) in Q1 2022, increases the number of active IVBs to 7 in H1 2022

  • ADQ-backed Further Ventures emerged as the most active VB in the region, disclosing two fintech ventures while other venture units operate in stealth mode

  • As interest grows in the metaverse and new spheres of development, excitement for CVB is surfacing in the MENA region

Download report: Stryber Corporate Venturing Report MENA H1

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Data collection

CVB: Data collection through manual and secondary research.
CVC: Data basis on Crunchbase database.
M&A: Data basis on Pitchbook database, secondary Magnitt database.

About Stryber

Stryber combines approaches from the venture capital and start-up world and fosters success and growth for its corporate clients by setting up and building new lines of business that deliver substantial growth. Founded in 2016 by Jan Sedlacek and Alexander Mahr, Stryber is the leading independent corporate venture builder in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. While traditional companies typically struggle with successful business model innovation, Stryber teams in Abu Dhabi, London, Kyiv, Munich, Valencia, Singapore and Zurich build up a portfolio of strategically aligned ventures within a few months. Stryber's customers include sovereign wealth funds and well-known companies from a wide variety of industries, including banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, crypto, real estate. www.stryber.com

Press contact

Charlotte Sachs
Lead Marketing & PR
Mobile: +49 1731839365
E-Mail: charlotte@stryber.com
www.stryber.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stryber-corporate-venturing-report-mena-corporate-venture-capital-mergers-and-acquisitions-and-corporate-venture-building-are-picking-up-speed-as-governments-and-private-companies-in-mena-support-the-startup-ecosystem-301640139.html

SOURCE Stryber

Recommended Stories

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Top stocks trending after hours: Twitter, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AutoZone, AirBNB

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • Dow Jones Jumps Again On Fed Hopes; Twitter Stock Skyrockets As Tesla's Elon Musk Gives In

    The rally attempt continued as Treasury yields and the dollar fell. Here are 5 stocks near early buy points. Twitter surged as Tesla's Elon Musk will go ahead with his $44 billion deal.

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced an "industry-first" partnership with Hilton Hotels that will bring Peloton Bikes to all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. Higher bond yields have made stocks trading at high valuations look more expensive, which has weighed on Peloton's stock price. Year to date, Peloton shares are down 77%.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Positive week for Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) institutional investors who lost 75% over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI ), it is important to understand the...

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes

    Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds - a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity - have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year. But

  • Elon Musk Is Overpaying for Twitter—by a Huge Amount. Here’s the Math.

    Elon Musk is paying $54.20 a share for Twitter. Based on the steep declines of rivals Meta and Snap, he should be paying less than $30.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter will eventually be part of ‘X, the everything app’

    Elon Musk has a new plan for Twitter Inc. after giving up a legal battle and agreeing to pay $44 billion for the company Tuesday.

  • US Futures Fall as Asian Stocks Play Catch-Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks played catch-up to a sharp rally in US and European equities that began to fade as fledgling hope that central banks would temper the pace of interest rate increases slipped further from view.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts

  • Bear Bounce or Something Big? Surging Stocks Excite Chart Technicians

    (Bloomberg) -- As ever, a fast market rebound has unleashed a deluge of views on whether the move will last. Chart analysts, cognizant that no rally has survived this year’s downdraft, are generally optimistic this one has room left to run.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Ov